M25 bridge crash: Motorcyclist killed in New Year's Day collision

A motorcyclist died in a three-vehicle crash on New Year's Day despite members of the public rushing to his aid.

Surrey Police said the collision occurred at about 14:40 GMT on the Dorking Road bridge across the M25 and involved a motorcycle, red Citroen DS3 and black Ford Ranger 4x4.

A number of people who work in healthcare helped in providing CPR, while staff at a nearby Pfizer building brought a defibrillator.

But the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The motorcyclist was a man in his 60s, police said.

The force added road closures set up at junctions on the Dorking Road with the Headley Road, and Headley Common Road, were likely to remain in place for some time.

People have been advised to find alternative routes.

