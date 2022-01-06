Covid: Non-emergency operations suspended in Surrey as Omicron cases rise
Non-emergency operations in Surrey are being postponed because of escalating hospital staff sickness and self-isolation due to the Omicron variant.
Admissions in Surrey are at their highest levels since February, but the variant has increased Covid-related absences by 25% in recent weeks..
There were 1,722 Surrey NHS staff absent due to sickness or self-isolation on Boxing Day.
Temporary workers are being drafted in, and staff redeployed to critical areas.
A Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnership (HCP) spokesman said: "Due to high levels of demand for care and staff sickness we continue to prioritise critical services, such as emergency and cancer care.
"Unfortunately this means some non-urgent elective procedures may need to be rescheduled so we can prioritise patients who have more urgent needs."
NHS England figures show 1,471 confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospital in the South East on Tuesday, the highest number since February.
It is nearly double the number of hospitalisations from when the first case of Omicron in Surrey was confirmed on 2 December.
However, hospitalisation levels in the South East were much higher last winter, with 5,577 in hospital beds on 13 January.
Dr Claire Fuller, senior responsible officer for Surrey Heartlands HCP, said: "We know getting fully vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your family.
"We would encourage anyone due for their Covid vaccine or booster to get booked in."
Visitation rules across hospitals in the county is also changing. Some require visitors to be vaccinated, show proof of a negative lateral flow, and to book in advance.
Some also refuse visitors who do not or cannot wear a mask, or only allow visitors to certain wards.