Surrey couple reunited with missing dog after eight years
- Published
A couple have been reunited with their pet dog who has turned up with puppies eight years after going missing.
Jane and Stuart Wylie from Merstham near Redhill, Surrey, launched a campaign to find spaniel Cassie after she vanished from their garden in 2013.
But despite their efforts, she was not found until a police and RSPCA raid was carried out at a location in West Sussex about an hour's drive away.
Three puppies believed to be Cassie's were returned with her.
Mrs Wylie said: "We got Cassie because we lost our son. To pull us all together. So it was really difficult when we lost her. Really difficult.
"I never thought we'd see her again."
But then the call came with the happy news almost a decade later. "I just couldn't believe it," Mrs Wylie said. "I was just in shock, utter shock - I'd given up really, to be honest with you."
As for the puppies, Mrs Wylie said: "They were just a bit overwhelming. We gave them to people who knew would love them and look after them."
Insp Oliver Fisher from Sussex Police's rural crime team said: "When dogs get stolen, often it's to be bred from.
"The breeding will be taking place in appalling conditions and those that are involved in puppy farms are often part of a wider spectrum of criminal activity."
The police raid, which also involved Trading Standards, followed a tip-off from a member of the public.
The Wylies are calling for vets to check every pet for a microchip.