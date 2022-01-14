Guildford IRA pub bomb inquest will not look at perpetrators
An inquest into the deaths of five people in IRA pub bombs in Guildford in 1974 will not look at who planted the explosives, a coroner has ruled.
Coroner Richard Travers ruled the inquest should look at the timing of one of the explosions, the location of the bomb and how the victims died.
Calls had come from lawyers and the family of Ann Hamilton, one of the four soldiers who died, for a wider inquiry.
Mr Travers also ruled the full hearing would take place without a jury.
Two bombs exploded at the Horse and Groom pub and the Seven Stars pub on 5 October 1974, killing five and injuring 65.
The five who died had been in the Horse and Groom, and it is the bombing of that pub that will be the focus of the inquest.
Eleven people - the Guildford Four and Maguire Seven - were wrongly-convicted after the attacks in what became one of Britain's biggest miscarriages of justice.