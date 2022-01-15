BBC News

Shepperton: Stolen Range Rover and second vehicle hit police car

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The patrol car was hit in Walton Lane, Shepperton

A police car has been damaged in a hit-and-run incident involving two cars, one of which had been stolen.

It happened in Shepperton, Surrey, when officers spotted a Range Rover and what is believed to have been an Audi A6 parked in Walton Lane at 05:25 GMT.

As the patrol car pulled up, both vehicles sped off, hitting the police car.

The Range Rover was found abandoned close by and was subsequently found to have been stolen from a nearby drive.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.