Van driver badly hurt trying to stop theft in Lingfield

Published
Image source, Surrey Police
Image caption,
The driver of the Ford Transit was seriously injured trying to prevent its theft

A van driver has been seriously injured while trying to stop his vehicle being stolen.

It happened in Ray Lane, Lingfield, Surrey, about 12:30 GMT on Thursday.

Police said the driver was injured when the blue Ford Transit was driven away at speed.

It was later found in Redhill, and officers believe it had been driven erratically with its side door open down the A25, through Blindley Heath and South Godstone.

