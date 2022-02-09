Redhill: Nine men arrested after suspected knife incident
Nine men have been arrested after a group was seen running down a road carrying "a large knife".
Surrey Police is appealing for information after armed officers and the police helicopter were deployed to Ladbroke Road, Redhill, at 14:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The men were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray.
A stop and search order is being enforced in the area.
