BBC News

Redhill: Nine men arrested after suspected knife incident

Published
Image caption,
Officers are appealing for information after the arrests

Nine men have been arrested after a group was seen running down a road carrying "a large knife".

Surrey Police is appealing for information after armed officers and the police helicopter were deployed to Ladbroke Road, Redhill, at 14:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The men were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

A stop and search order is being enforced in the area.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics