Vintage rally crash: HGV driver jailed after causing death
A man who caused the death of a vintage car driver when his lorry crashed into the back of the vehicle has been jailed.
Ronald Carey was taking part in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run when his car strayed on to the M23 in 2019.
Michael Black, from Crawley, was convicted of causing death by careless driving in 2021.
The 52-year-old was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Guildford Crown Court on Wednesday.
Black will serve half the sentence before he is released on licence. He was also banned from driving for 22 months.
Mr Carey, 80, had travelled from Canada to drive a 100-year-old Knox car in the rally.
During the drive he turned on to the M23 at Hooley instead of staying on the A23.
The vintage car was travelling at about 21mph on the motorway, the court previously heard, while Black's truck was moving at 53mph.
The jury heard Black admitted making a call by tapping his phone in the seconds before the collision.
The phone rang several times but did not connect before the impact.
Mr Carey's wife Billi was also injured in the crash.