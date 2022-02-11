Guildford: Man dies in pedestrian crossing crash
- Published
A man has died after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing, police said.
The man, aged in his 50s, was walking across Woodbridge Road, Guildford, Surrey, at about 11:55 GMT on 9 February when he was hit by a black Ford Fiesta.
The pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and died at the scene.
The driver and his passenger were both taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses.
