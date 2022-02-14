Woking crash: Arrest after cyclist seriously injured
Police have arrested a man after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving two vehicles.
The 18-year-old male cyclist was taken to hospital after the crash, which happened at 11:50 GMT on Alpha Road in Woking on Sunday.
Surrey Police say a man from Woking, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and remains in custody.
Officers are appealing to witnesses to contact them.
They are also urging anyone with dashcam footage of the crash, which involved a white BMW, to get in touch.
