Four-month-old pug puppy stolen from garden in Staines
- Published
Police are investigating the suspected theft of a puppy from a back garden.
Pumpkin, who is four-months-old, was last seen in the garden in Staines, Surrey, at about 16:30 GMT on Thursday.
The pug puppy's owners do not believe she would have been able to escape from the garden herself.
Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious around Bingham Drive, Monks Way, Ashford Road and Greenfield Recreation Ground to get in touch.
They are also appealing for any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.