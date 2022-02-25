BBC News

Four-month-old pug puppy stolen from garden in Staines

Published
Image source, Surrey Police
Image caption,
Police believe Pumpkin was stolen from her owner's garden

Police are investigating the suspected theft of a puppy from a back garden.

Pumpkin, who is four-months-old, was last seen in the garden in Staines, Surrey, at about 16:30 GMT on Thursday.

The pug puppy's owners do not believe she would have been able to escape from the garden herself.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious around Bingham Drive, Monks Way, Ashford Road and Greenfield Recreation Ground to get in touch.

They are also appealing for any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area.

Image source, Surrey Police
Image caption,
Pumpkins owners believe she could not have escaped herself

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics