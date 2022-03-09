Helen Anderson: Boyfriend guilty of mother-of-four's murder
A man has been found guilty of the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside.
The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park, in North London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August.
Earlier a jury at Guildford Crown Court unanimously found Dane Messam, 52, guilty of Ms Anderson's murder.
Messam, of no fixed address, will be sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on 22 April.
Ms Anderson had been in an on-and-off relationship with Messam prior to her death, Surrey Police said.
The force added the jury returned their verdict within three hours of deliberations after the four-week trial.
When her body was found family described her as "a dear sister and daughter" with "a big heart".
Following the conviction Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers from Surrey Police said: "Our thoughts remain with Helen's friends and family, and we hope that the guilty verdict today will bring them some closure and allow them to start rebuilding their lives."