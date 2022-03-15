M23 fatal: Witness appeal after pedestrian dies on motorway
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died on a motorway.
Officers were called to the M23 between junctions 8 and 9 in Surrey just after 01:00 GMT on Monday following reports of a person on the carriageway.
The woman was found dead at the scene when officers arrived.
Surrey Police want to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and see dashcam footage to establish exactly what happened.
The motorway was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but reopened at 06:00 GMT on Monday.
Police said the woman's family have been informed and enquiries are ongoing.
