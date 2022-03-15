M3: Thieves steal tools worth £40,000 and drive wrong direction on motorway
- Published
Burglars stole tools worth £40,000 from a landscaping company and escaped by driving the wrong way on a motorway.
It happened about 02:30 GMT on Tuesday morning, in Leslie Road, Chobham, near Woking in Surrey.
Police said the thieves drove a blue or silver SUV the wrong way along the southbound carriageway of the M3 between junctions 3 and 4.
Officers are looking for three men in connection with the robbery, with most of the tools now recovered.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.