Insulate Britain: Surrey Police charge 54 people

Getty Images

A police force has charged 54 people following Insulate Britain protests on the M25 in September.

Surrey Police said 131 charges have been brought against the 54 individuals, who have been summonsed to attend hearings at Crawley Magistrates' Court from April.

Charges include obstruction of the highway, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article.

Kent Police last week charged 74 people over the protests.

The Met have charged 56 people.

