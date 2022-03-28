Surrey Youth Offending Service improves, watchdog says
A youth offending service has gone from "inadequate" to "good" in its first inspection in three years, a watchdog has said.
Staff in Surrey had shown commitment to improving a "once-struggling service," according to HM Inspectorate of Probation.
The service had become a "developed, well-motivated and knowledgeable service," inspectors reported.
Surrey County Council described the report as "extremely positive".
Chief Inspector of Probation, Justin Russell, said: "To go from an inadequate to good rating in just a few years is quite an achievement."
The report said the quality of the casework inspected in both court and out-of-court work was "impressive," according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Organised and focused'
It also found that "the management team and practitioners know the children well and have access to an impressive range of services to address their needs".
It said: "Surrey Youth Offending Service is now an organised and focused service that understands the children under their supervision."
In 2019, the service's use of cautions for serious offences was said to be a serious concern.
Following the latest inspection, decisions were said to be made appropriately.
Inspectors made some recommendations, including ensuring the service actively monitors staff training and development needs.