Staines Town FC: Non-league club suspends operations over legal row
- Published
A non-league football club said it has suspended its operations due to a dispute with its landlord.
Staines Town FC, which plays in the Isthmian League South Central Division, said it had temporarily suspended fixtures due to the row.
In a statement on its website, the club made a series of allegations, including that investment firm Downing LLP had breached Russian sanctions.
In response, Downing LLP said the club's claims were "untrue".
The Staines Town FC statement said: "We are forced to temporarily suspend all primary operations including, but not limited to, competitive fixtures, until a thorough investigation into the practices of Downing LLP has been concluded by the relevant authorities...
"Until absolute resolution is guaranteed, the club will not go back to Wheatsheaf Park."
Relegation battle
In a letter to the Home Office, also published by the club, it claimed a difficult relationship with its landlord had led to problems with its form and its ability to generate revenue.
It said it was relegated in 2019 and was "struggling to avoid another relegation" as it now sits bottom of the Isthmian South Central Division table.
The club said Downing LLP controlled and funded the operation of its landlord, The Thames Club.
Downing LLP said the allegations were "untrue" and an attempt to "deflect attention" away from financial mismanagement of the club.
It said the allegation that Downing had breached any Russian sanctions legislation was also "wholly untrue" and "baseless".
Kellie Discipline, CEO of the Isthmian League, said she was only aware of the information being shared on social media.
She said: "We're in contact with the FA and we have a board meeting tomorrow. We've contacted the club but haven't had a response yet."
An FA spokesperson said it was aware of the statement issued by Staines Town FC and further updates would be provided in due course.