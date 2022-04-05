Chertsey: Witness appeal after fatal M25 crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following a multi-vehicle collision on the M25.
The emergency services were called to the clockwise carriageway between junctions 11 and 12 near Chertsey, Surrey, around 14:00 BST on Monday.
Surrey Police said a HGV, two vans and a car were involved and the motorway was closed for several hours.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital where she later died.
Police say her next of kin have been informed.
