CQC inspection places Woking ambulance service in 'special measures'
- Published
An independent ambulance service has been placed into "special measures" and told by inspectors it must take action to keep people safe.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Reliance Ambulance Station, which is based near Chobham in Surrey, as "inadequate" after a visit in January.
It said one ambulance which "was about to be deployed" was "visibly dirty" and had a soiled stretcher.
The service said it felt "deflated" by the rating and has apologised.
The CQC said the service - which provides patient transport both privately and for the NHS - was rated inadequate in relation to whether it was safe, effective, responsive and well-led but not in the caring domain, as there was insufficient evidence.
Amanda Williams, head of hospital inspection, said there was a number of concerns, including that the service did not always have appropriate policies in place to ensure it was run properly.
Inspectors also saw "limited" evidence of "learning" from incidents or the performance of the service to enable it to improve.
'Liquid was leaking'
One ambulance which was not in use on the day of inspection was "visibly clean and contained ample PPE for staff and patients".
However, another vehicle, which the service was told was about to be deployed, sparked concerns.
Ms Williams said: "[It] looked visibly dirty. A stretcher was soiled, and liquid was leaking in one of the lockers which contained masks, gloves and aprons, so these were wet and no longer fit for use."
The service was told it must take action to ensure it complies with legal requirements to keep people safe.
In a statement, Reliance said: "We feel deflated by the recent rating of 'inadequate' by the CQC and would like to take the opportunity to apologise to anyone who feels they have not received the service they should have."
Reliance was granted approval by the CQC when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the UK. The company said it intended to take "as much weight off the NHS as possible during a time of crisis".
It added: "We recognise the company is in need of improvement and we have taken immediate action to create a detailed action plan and make all necessary changes.
"We welcome the CQC's return and we are confident our rating will have improved."
The CQC said the service would be be closely monitored and re-inspected within six months.