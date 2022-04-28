England Elections 2022: How do Surrey councils spend your money?
- Published
Local elections will be held in Surrey on Thursday 5 May.
People living in the Tandridge, Woking, Reigate and Banstead, Runnymede, Elmbridge and Mole Valley council areas will vote on a third of the seats in each authority.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Below is a look at how £100 of your money gets spent by these councils.
Elmbridge Borough Council
A partnership of residents associations and the Liberal Democrats currently hold power in Elmbridge, where 16 of the council's 48 seats are being contested.
Mole Valley District Council
The Liberal Democrats have a majority of three seats in this authority, where 14 of its 41 seats will be voted on.
Reigate and Banstead Borough Council
The Conservatives hold Reigate and Banstead by a majority of 11 seats. Voters in 15 of its 45 seats will be choosing their councillors this year.
Runnymede Borough Council
Fourteen of Runnymede Borough Council's 41 seats are being voted on. The Conservatives currently hold power with a majority of nine.
Tandridge District Council
Fourteen of Tandridge's 42 council seats are up for re-election. No single party has a majority.
Woking Borough Council
Woking has 30 councillors, with 10 seats up for re-election. It is currently controlled by the Conservatives as a minority administration.
Click here for a full list of candidates standing in local elections across the South East.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: Is there an election in my area?
- WHAT'S HAPPENING WHERE: Really simple guide
- ENGLAND: Simple guide
- GUIDE: How to vote in local elections