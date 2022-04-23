Pirbright: Fire crews battle scrubland blaze
About 60 firefighters have been battling a large scrubland fire in Surrey.
More than 10km of vegetation caught light near Henley Park in Pirbright at about 11:30 BST.
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, with the help of pumps and crews from Hampshire and Berkshire, brought the flames under control.
A second fire at Dolleys Hill Park, Pirbright Road, also broke out later on Saturday.
Crews were continuing to work to completely put out the fires as of 17:00.
People in both areas have been advised to keep doors and windows closed until the smoke has gone.