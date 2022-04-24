Pirbright: Fire crews scaled back at scrubland blazes
- Published
The number of fire crews tackling large scrubland blazes in Surrey has been scaled down, the fire service has said.
Two blazes, one near Henley Park in Pirbright covering more than six miles (10km), and a second nearby in Dolleys Hill Park, broke out on Saturday.
Twelve crews from Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire were called out at about 11:30 BST and brought the flames under control in the afternoon.
Seven crews remained across the two sites tackling hotspots on Sunday.
People living near both of the affected areas have been advised to keep doors and windows closed until the smoke has completely gone.