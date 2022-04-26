Pirbright: Warning after two-day scrubland fires
- Published
A fire service has issued a reminder about acting responsibly in the countryside following two large scrubland blazes in Pirbright.
Twelve crews were called out to a 10km fire at Henley Park, and a second in Dolleys Hill Park, on Saturday.
It took the crews from Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire about two days to quell the flames.
They left the scenes just before 13:00 BST on Monday, the cause of the fires is under investigation.
Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, a spokesman for Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said: "Please help us by being vigilant when out and act responsibly."
People are advised to have a picnic instead of a disposable BBQ, put cigarettes out correctly, and take litter home if there are no bins available.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.