Nitrous oxide: Man arrested for inhaling laughing gas at car wheel
- Published
A motorist who was caught by police inhaling laughing gas continued to do so as he was being questioned, Surrey Police have said.
Officers received reports of a man using nitrous oxide while sitting in a vehicle in Guildford.
When they went to speak to him, he carried on inhaling the gas, commonly called laughing gas, from a balloon.
He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving offences, and his vehicle was seized for having no insurance.
