Man seriously injured in Epsom General Hospital car park crash
- Published
A man has been seriously injured in a crash at a hospital car park.
The man is believed to have been hit by a red Kia at Epsom General Hospital in Surrey just after 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
Surrey Police said the driver of the Kia "is believed to have lost control of the vehicle and driven into a passing pedestrian".
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and anyone who may have dashcam footage.
