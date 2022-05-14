Effingham: Teenager killed and another person seriously injured in crash
A 17 year-old has been killed in a crash near Leatherhead.
Surrey Police said the crash, involving one vehicle, happened on the A246 Guildford Raod in Effingham, at about 23:30 BST on Friday, with the male teenager declared dead at the scene.
Three more people have been taken to hospital, with one described as seriously injured.
The road was closed in both directions until 09:00 BST on Saturday, with police appealing for witnesses.
