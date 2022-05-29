Camberley: Witness appeal after teenager, 17, dies in stabbing
Police are appealing for witnesses who saw a young man fleeing from the scene of a stabbing in which a 17-year-old boy died.
Officers were called to a property in Green Hill Road at the junction with Copped Hall Drive in Camberley, Surrey, at about 22:50 BST on Friday.
The 17-year-old died from his injuries at the scene, police said.
Another teenage boy, also 17, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Temporary Det Ch Insp Simon Dunn described the death as "tragic".
He added: "We are appealing for witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area before the police were called last night or a young male running from the scene south down Greenhill Road and into the neighbouring roads."
Surrey Police said the road would remain closed for a number of hours as investigators continue to gather evidence.