Kyle Wright death: Teen charged with murder after party stabbing

Surrey Police
Surrey Police formally identified Kyle Wright as his family paid tribute to him on Monday

A teenager has been charged with murder after the death of 17-year-old Kyle Wright on Friday.

The boy, also aged 17, from Camberley, Surrey, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and possession of an offensive weapon following a party in Camberley where Mr Wright was killed.

He is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court later.

Officers were called to the party at a property in Green Hill Road at about 22:50 BST on Friday after reports of a stabbing.

Police were given additional time to question the suspect

