Woman killed in 'wrong-way' crash on A3 in Guildford
- Published
A woman has died and two other people have been injured in a "wrong-way" crash on the A3 in the early hours.
The collision, involving two vehicles, happened near the Stoke slip road in Guildford, Surrey, at about 02:50 BST.
Police said they received "numerous reports" that a silver Mercedes was being driven on the wrong side of the northbound carriageway.
The Mercedes driver, a woman in her 40s, was treated at the scene but died shortly afterwards.
Her car had crashed into a vehicle travelling in the correct direction, Surrey Police said.
The front-seat passenger in the Mercedes was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle was less badly hurt.
The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Police are appealing for witnesses.