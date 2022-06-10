Guildford MP Angela Richardson says Boris Johnson has lost public trust
The MP for Guildford said she voted against the Prime Minister in this week's no confidence vote because she believes he has lost public trust.
Angela Richardson won the seat in 2019, beating her predecessor Anne Milton, who ran as an independent after quitting the party over Brexit.
Ms Richardson told BBC Radio Surrey she thought Mr Johnson could be gone by autumn.
She said she voted against him because of "character, not policies".
"This has always been about what I see as standards in public life" she said.
"It's about being honest with people, because you need to have people's trust in order to be able to push forward difficult things, and we are in difficult, choppy waters at the moment."
Ms Richardson said she felt people would be asked "to do difficult things again" in the future, and because of that, trust in the government was crucial.
"I still feel very aggrieved that Allegra Stratton is the only person who has resigned and shown the sort of dignity that we expect in public life," she added.
Ms Richardson said regardless of his victory in the vote, the Prime Minister faces an uncertain future.
"He could be leading us into the next general election. He may be gone by autumn," she said.
"What I'm really worried about, that this is going to drag on and on and on, and there are so many important issues that we need to be dealing with for the people of this country."