Surrey food bank charity sees 85% rise in use this year
A charity which runs five food banks across Surrey said it has seen use increase by 85% in the first five months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
The Good Company has distribution centres in Epsom, Ewell, Leatherhead, Banstead and Tadworth.
It said it has fed 3,253 people from the start of the year until the end of May, compared to 1,759 in 2019.
It wants universal credit increased to match rising living costs.
It has also called for reassurances the holiday voucher scheme will be reintroduced for parents during the long summer holidays.
In a survey of its clients, the charity found 89% were regularly skipping meals.
Nearly 60% said they had gone without food for a whole day in the previous three months.
The charity spoke to 126 clients who visited the foodbank between February and June.
Two thirds said they had borrowed money to buy food and other essentials and more than half said their mental health was affected.
Help with energy bills was top of people's list of extra support needed, followed by debt advice and affordable activities for children.