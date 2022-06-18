Staines air crash: Memorial held for one of UK's worst air crashes
A memorial to mark the 50th anniversary of one of the UK's worst air disasters is to be held.
The service is being held in Staines, Surrey, to remember British European Airways flight BE548 which crashed in a field in the town killing all 118 people on board.
The Brussels-bound Trident had taken off minutes earlier from Heathrow.
Relatives of those who died, members of the emergency services and local people will attend Saturday's event.
Also at the service at St Mary's church in Staines will be the Lord Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, Spelthorne MP Kwasi Kwarteng, and the chairman of British Airways Sean Doyle.
Afterwards, wreaths will be laid at a monument for the crash in Waters Drive, just a couple of hundred metres from the crash site.
Barry Dix, who worked as a journalist at Heathrow at the time of the crash, and lived in Staines, said: "It was such a serious incident.
"Fifty years on I still can't come to terms that this thing happened right on my doorstep."
The flag at Spelthorne Borough Council's Offices will be flown at half-mast in memory of those who lost their lives on 18 June 1972.
Councillor Susan Doran, the Mayor of Spelthorne, said: "The thoughts of this council are with the families of the 118 people who lost their lives.
"We also pay thanks to the emergency services at the scene who dealt with the sheer horror of the tragedy."
An inquiry by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch found a speed error had caused the plane to stall and the aircraft was not at a sufficient height for the crew to regain control.
The plane broke in two as it fell. The fuselage ploughed into trees and the tail section landed nearby.
Saturday's events are set to be the town's last official tribute to the disaster.