Ex-Surrey banker faked cancer as part of £1.8m fraud
- Published
A former banker who faked terminal pancreatic cancer as part of a series of scams worth £1.8m has been jailed.
Rajesh Ghedia, 42, said he would be dead in a year in a £1.2m insurance scam, Southwark Crown Court heard.
He also swindled seven people - including a relative - out of huge sums of money by encouraging them to invest in non-existent financial products.
Ghedia, of Addlestone, Surrey, admitted more than 30 counts of fraud at an earlier hearing.
Judge Deborah Taylor told him he was a persistent fraudster who caused victims devastation and had left them scarred.
The court was told Ghedia faked medical letters from a consultant to claim insurance.
He made fraudulent claims about his Bank of America position to encourage people, including a cousin, to invest in non-existent products with the company and Goldman Sachs, the court heard.
Ghedia had also falsely claimed his daughter had been killed in a car crash to avoid communicating with victims, the court was told.
'No moral compass'
Prosecuting, Jack Talbot said Ghedia had "high value" property and vehicles, privately-educated his children, and lived a "lavish lifestyle".
Defending, Benjamin Waidhofer said Ghedia had a good character, adding he "entirely accepts responsibility".
Jailing Ghedia for six years and nine months, the judge said the offences were significant, with extensive planning.
On the investment fraud, she said: "You have caused them (victims) devastation, showing utter disregard for their mental wellbeing and finances."
After the hearing, Det Con Daniel Weller, from City of London Police, said Ghedia, from Parkside, New Haw, showed "no sign of having a moral compass".
Det Con Simon Andrews said fraudsters often hid behind social media but "Ghedia was far more brazen... presenting himself in person to acquaintances as a senior trader at one of the world's biggest investment banks".
Police said Ghedia would now face confiscation proceedings.