Esher stabbing: Three boys arrested over PCSO attack
- Published
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an off-duty police community support officer (PCSO) was stabbed in Surrey.
The woman had just left Elmbridge Police station in Esher at about 14:50 BST on Tuesday when she was stabbed in the arm, leaving her seriously injured.
Detectives at Surrey Police believe she was targeted because of her job.
Three boys, two aged 15 and one 14-year-old, were arrested in Claygate and are in custody.
Det Insp Gareth Hicks said: "We do not believe this to be a terror-related incident, but we do believe this was a targeted attack as the PCSO was wearing parts of her uniform at the time.
"We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen someone matching the suspect's description or witnessed three young men on a moped in the areas of Esher and Claygate."