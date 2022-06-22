Esher PCSO stabbing: Three teenagers released
Three teenagers arrested after a female police community support officer was stabbed have been released.
The PCSO was attacked as she walked from Elmbridge police station in Esher, Surrey, just before 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
She was treated for a serious injury to her arm.
Two boys aged 15, and a 14-year-old who were arrested in Claygate on suspicion of attempted murder have been released under investigation.
Det Insp Gareth Hicks said: "Understandably, staff have been left appalled by this attack."
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
