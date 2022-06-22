Esher PCSO stabbing: Three teenagers released

Old Church Path, EsherGoogle
The PCSO was attacked as she walked along Old Church Path

Three teenagers arrested after a female police community support officer was stabbed have been released.

The PCSO was attacked as she walked from Elmbridge police station in Esher, Surrey, just before 15:00 BST on Tuesday.

She was treated for a serious injury to her arm.

Two boys aged 15, and a 14-year-old who were arrested in Claygate on suspicion of attempted murder have been released under investigation.

Det Insp Gareth Hicks said: "Understandably, staff have been left appalled by this attack."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics