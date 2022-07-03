E-scooter rider hospitalised after Tadworth assault
A man has been arrested after an e-scooter rider had to be airlifted to hospital following a serious assault.
Surrey Police say the attack happened after a traffic collision in the Great Tattenhams area of Tadworth, near Epsom, at 10:30 BST on Saturday.
The victim was then assaulted by three masked white men in what police describe as a "targeted attack".
A 54-year-old man from Tadworth has been detained.
The male victim remains in a London hospital being treated for serious facial injuries.
Surrey Police said it is keen to see any dashcam or doorbell footage of the incident and speak to potential witnesses.
The force said officers remain in the area as investigations continue.
