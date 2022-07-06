Woking paedophile Stuart Menzies jailed for abusing girls
A paedophile has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls between 2000 and 2010.
Stuart Menzies, 58, from Woking, Surrey, was found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault following a trial at Guildford Crown Court.
Surrey Police described his actions as "selfish and abhorrent" with "devastating consequences" for his victims.
Menzies will serve an additional five years on licence.
A statement from one of Menzies' victims that was read out in court said that the abuse had a huge impact on her mental health.
She said: "It's been a long battle to overcome this and for the longest time I couldn't envision any future for myself, because I didn't think I would live past my twenties.
"It's only within the last few years where my mental health has gotten better that I've decided to do something with my life.
"If I hadn't experienced any of the things he'd put me through I believe my life would have been much different."
If you have been affected by any of these issues in this story you can visit BBC Action Line.
Another victim described how the assaults had impacted upon her adult relationships and said her past had "prevented me from gaining the contact with others".
Det Con Sharron Goodchild, who investigated the case, praised the victims' courage, saying they had shown "formidable strength".
She added: "Menzies' selfish and abhorrent actions have had devastating consequences, but I hope that his imprisonment is a message to all perpetrators of child sexual abuse that we will do everything we can to hold you to account."