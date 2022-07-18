Hampton Court Palace: Community 'shock' over development go-ahead
Developers have won a legal challenge to build a controversial development near Hampton Court Palace, causing "angry shock" in the community.
A government planning inspector ruled that plans for a derelict pub site on Hampton Court Way in East Molesey, Surrey, "would not be harmful" to local heritage sites.
The plans include 97 flats, an 84-bed hotel, shops, a cafe and a car park.
Local council planners refused the plans in 2021 for being "excessive".
The application by developers Alexpo and Network Rail, for the former Jolly Boatman pub site near Hampton Court train station, received more than 1,800 objections and 131 letters of support, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Elmbridge Borough Council (EBC) refused permission on the grounds the development had "excessive height and bulk" and would cause "harm to numerous heritage assets" in the area.
The Hampton Court Rescue Campaign (HCRC) said it would spoil views of Henry VIII's former home and the decision had caused "angry shock across Molesey and beyond".
Andrew Roberts from HCRC said: "Local residents will feel a deep sense of betrayal, particularly over a complex decision that was rushed through in less than two weeks."
In his ruling earlier this month, planning inspector David Prentis said: "The height of the proposed elevations would not appear disproportionate or overbearing in this setting."
He added: "Whilst there would be some change to the setting of the palace and its associated heritage assets, that change would not be harmful".
EBC councillor Steve Bax said residents' disappointment at the inspector's verdict was "shared by all of us at Elmbridge council that campaigned successfully for the initial planning refusal".
Mr Roberts from HCRC added: "If this scheme is implemented it will leave a permanent festering wound. The setting of the palace has remained intact for over 500 years and will now be permanently damaged."
There is no date set for construction to begin but campaigners say they are assessing whether to launch any further legal challenges.