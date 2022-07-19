M25: Work to start on junction 10 expansion
Work to widen the M25 in Surrey as part of a major upgrade will begin in mid-September, National Highways say.
The plans involve widening the motorway at junction 10 near Wisley, Surrey, from three to four lanes and increasing the width of the adjoining A3 from three to four lanes in both directions.
The junction currently has one of the highest recorded collision rates across England's motorways and major A roads.
National Highways say the work is set for completion by 2025.
Some preparation work began last month ahead of construction including installation of CCTV, preparation work on Elm Lane and surveys of existing utilities at the site.
National Highways said the £317m project, which was approved by the government in May, will reduce collisions by about a third.
The plans had previously been met with opposition, including from Alan Titchmarsh, about cutting down trees at RHS Wisley and the knock-on effect to wildlife.
National Highways said the scheme involved "some of the most extensive environmental mitigation ever carried out" and that "more than 16 hectares of land [was being] used to replace the public open space that is needed to improve the junction".