Dunsfold: Council challenges gas drilling application
- Published
A council plans to challenge an application for oil and gas exploration in Surrey.
Waverley Borough Council wants to stop UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) from searching for fossil fuels at two sites in Dunsfold.
On Monday, the council's executive unanimously decided they would challenge an appeal decision in the High Court.
UKOG's proposals received government backing in June after they were rejected twice by the county council.
Paul Follows, leader of Waverley Borough Council, said it was "perverse" to allow an exploratory well on green belt land next to the Hascombe Hill Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
He said the unprecedented extreme heat warning made it an appropriate day to commit to fight against the drilling, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Green councillor Steve Williams described June's appeal decision as "the worst possible outcome for the people of Waverley".
The executive approved £13,000 for the High Court application.
Councillor Jerry Hyman said that if the council lost the challenge it could end up paying out up to £50,000.
Last month Jeremy Hunt, the Conservative MP for South West Surrey, said he wrote to the government urging it to "reverse this ridiculous decision".
UKOG has been contacted for comment.