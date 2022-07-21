Dorking school in special measures rated inadequate by Ofsted
A school for boys with social, emotional and mental health needs has been rated "inadequate" on its fourth Ofsted monitoring visit since being put in special measures in April 2019.
Inspectors said leaders were "taking effective action" towards getting the school out of special measures, but that it "continues to be inadequate".
Unified Academy, in Dorking, Surrey, was inspected in April 2022.
The school said it was "committed" to improvement.
Inspectors said: "Staff are positive about the changes being made. They work well together to improve the school.
"As a result, the school's ambition for pupils is beginning to be realised.
"Pupils are starting to manage their behaviour more consistently well."
Inspectors said a reduced use of restraint, and a "consistent, calm approach" from adults were making a difference.
'Further reduction'
Annabelle Thomas, Unified Academy principal, said: "Since the full inspection Ofsted have undertaken routine monitoring visits and have found the school to be taking effective action.
"The staff, governors, trust and council are all committed to improve the school and we will continue to work closely with all our young people, their families and the community to ensure our pupils and students achieve the best possible outcomes."