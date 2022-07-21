Hankley Common: Crews remain at scene of wildfire

Scorched earth on Hankley CommonSurrey Fire and Rescue
Surrey Fire and Rescue say four hectares of land on Hankley Common were burnt in the fire

Two fire crews remain at the scene of a wildfire which destroyed four hectares of land in Surrey.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to Hankley Common near Elstead, Surrey, at 18:55 BST on Wednesday.

Nearby residents were advised to close windows and doors during the height of the blaze.

SFRS said crews would remain at the scene on Thursday to monitor the fire.

The fire service said: "Despite overnight rain, we are expecting more warm weather and vegetation remains extremely dry."

SFRS continued to urge the public to take care and not use barbeques or open flames in the dry conditions.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown.

Surrey Fire and Rescue
Crews remain at the scene on Hankley Common, near Elstead, on Thursday to monitor the fire

