Surrey grassland fire: Police close roads around blaze site
Road closures have been put in place and people have been urged to stay clear of a wildfire in Surrey.
At least eight hectares of land were affected by the blaze that started around Hankley Common near Farnham on Sunday.
It was scaled down from a major incident in the evening, but people are still being warned to avoid the area.
Three surrounding roads have been closed and Surrey Police said it would review the closures later.
The roads closed are: Thursley Road junction with Dye House Road, Thursley Road junction with Jumps Road and Elstead Green.
Crews tackled another blaze on the same stretch of land on Wednesday when four hectares of Hankley Common near Elstead caught fire.
After that incident, the service warned that despite overnight rain, more warm weather was expected and vegetation remained extremely dry, urging the public not to use barbeques and to take care.
Hankley Common - known for its appearance in the Bond film Skyfall - is a heathland habitat and home to ground-nesting birds including nightjars and skylarks. It is owned by the Ministry of Defence and is used for training exercises.
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service thanked people who had provided food and drink to crews battling the flames.
After being inundated, the service has requested no more donations be sent and advised people to redirect any planned provisions to their local foodbank instead.
A huge thank you to the community who have generously donated additional food and drink to our crews at the Hankley fire. We are at a stage now where we would like to request that no more donations are sent, we are very grateful but we have a great deal already.— Surrey Fire & Rescue Service (@SurreyFRS) July 24, 2022
People had reported seeing smoke over Guildford, Woking and Addlestone and on the M25 near Chertsey.
The cause of the blaze is unknown.