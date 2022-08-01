Refuse workers in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath begin strike
- Published
Refuse workers employed by Amey in parts of Surrey have begun a 20-day strike in a dispute over pay.
There will be no kerbside rubbish collections by members of the GMB union in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath between 1 August and 19 August.
The affected area includes Camberley, Cobham, Esher, Frimley, Walton-on-Thames and Weybridge.
Regional GMB member Paul Grafton previously said they have been pushing Amey for a pay rise since April.
Mr Grafton said union members were "at least £3 per hour underpaid".
He added: "The waste industry has become a race to the bottom when it comes to terms and conditions of employment as they attempt to use other waste contractors as comparators to drive wages down, something that has been happening for some time now within the entire industry.
"Residents of Surrey Heath and Elmbridge Borough Councils can now look forward to what is looking likely to be the hottest and now probably the smelliest August for many years."
The GMB union has been involved in other bin strikes in the South East including in Brighton, and Adur & Worthing.
An Amey spokesman said: "We are extremely disappointed that the GMB have decided to call strike action for waste collection workers in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath.
"We are having really constructive conversations with another union regarding the same pay deal and continue to invite GMB to the table to continue negotiations with them.
"We are continuing to explore every avenue to avoid strike action taking place."