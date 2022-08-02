Chertsey protest: Tunnel dug at ExxonMobil pipeline site
- Published
A climate activist has occupied a tunnel next to the M25 in Surrey in an attempt to disrupt the construction of a new aviation fuel pipeline.
Oil and gas giant ExxonMobil has been installing a replacement pipe to take its fuel from Southampton to Heathrow.
The company said the pipeline would keep 100 tankers off the road each day.
The activist, who calls himself Digger, said ExxonMobil was planning for growth in fossil fuel use while the "world is on fire".
He is part of a group of campaigners who dug the tunnel at the point where the pipeline crosses the M25 at Chertsey.
A statement from the group said the new pipe would supply 40% more aviation fuel to Heathrow, aiding expansion and increased flight numbers.
'Zero carbon alternatives'
Digger said: "As the UK experiences record-breaking temperatures, ExxonMobil continues to plan for growth in climate-destroying fossil fuel use.
"Our world is on fire and ExxonMobil is pouring fuel onto the flames.
"The current pipeline still has at least 20 years of useful life left - time which could be used to scale back air travel and develop zero carbon alternatives."
ExxonMobil has insisted pipelines are a safe, low-impact method of transporting fuel.
In a statement it said: "A person is currently protesting at a location near Chertsey.
"We respect the right to peaceful and lawful protest and our priority is the safety of all concerned."