Armed police in Dorking arrest suspected knifeman
A man has been arrested after armed police responded to reports of a man with a knife.
Surrey Police were called to West Street in Dorking on Tuesday afternoon.
Firearms officers surrounded a residential property, with Church Street and West Street both closed for a short time.
A 29-year-old man from Dorking has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and affray.
One man suffered injuries and was treated by paramedics, police said.
