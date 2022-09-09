Queen Elizabeth II: Surrey cancels sports events amid tributes to Her Majesty
Sporting events have been cancelled in a sign of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral, aged 96.
Following the news, Surrey County Cricket Club announced the men's test match between England and South Africa would no longer take place.
The match was due to be played at The Oval on Friday. The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water has also been postponed.
A spokesman for the cricket club said: "A further announcement about the continuation of the test match will be made in due course."
He said ticket holders would be issued a full refund automatically.
A spokesman for the Wentworth Club said: "Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family... flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast.
"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed."
'Service to others'
MPs from across Surrey, including the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Claire Coutinho and Ben Spencer have spoken of their gratitude for her service.
Mr Hunt remembered Her Majesty as the "best of our history and inspiration for our future".
"In an age when people constantly question their well-being, the Queen stood for something different," he said.
"Not self-absorption but service to others. Knowing the path to happiness is through the happiness of others."
Angela Richardson, MP for Guildford, remembered the Queen as "an enormously hardworking monarch, great woman and much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother."
Shirley West, from Guildford, recalled meeting Her Majesty at an event for voluntary workers at Buckingham Palace.
"We had at least four minutes of talking to one another about Guildford," she said.
"She said I had lovely hair. She said, 'who is your hairdresser?'"
Ms West is planning to travel to Buckingham Palace to pay her respects, and is flying the Union Jack at half-mast outside her home.
Surrey Police and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service also said flags at their buildings were flying at half-mast.