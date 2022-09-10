Queen Elizabeth II: Jockey Club's 'happy memories' of Epsom

The Queen unveils a statue of former jockey Lester Piggott at Derby Day on 1 June 2019Getty Images
The Queen unveiled a statue of former jockey Lester Piggott while attending Derby Day on 1 June 2019

The racecourse that welcomed the Queen to the Derby for nearly 70 years has paid tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch following her death.

The Jockey Club, which owns Epsom Racecourse in Surrey and runs its Derby said there was "profound loss".

The club said the Queen was synonymous with the world-famous Epsom Derby event and there were "many happy memories".

An avid racehorse owner, the Queen watched many horses run in her colours on the historic Downs over the decades.

Over the years, thoroughbreds owned by the Queen won four out of the five flat racing classics - including the Epsom Oaks - with only the Derby eluding her.

The BBC has gathered images of some of those happy memories at Epsom racecourse.

Getty Images
Seen here as a 22-year-old Princess Elizabeth, the Queen attended the Derby with her father King George VI in 1948
Getty Images
Thoroughbreds owned by the Queen have won four flat races including Carozza, which won the Epsom Oaks in 1957 - only the Derby eluded her

Amy Starkey, managing director of The Jockey Club's East Region, said: "The Queen was synonymous with The Derby, and her affection for the world's greatest flat race was always clear throughout her long and happy connection to Derby Day.

"It is an affection all at Epsom Downs felt keenly in return, and a profound sense of loss is palpable here as it is across the nation and the world.

"We have many happy memories of the first Saturday in June which we will cherish as we begin to contemplate life without The Queen's enduring and reassuring presence."

The Queen died peacefully on Thursday at her Scottish estate in Balmoral, at the age of 96.

Getty Images
The Queen was a familiar figure at the races, especially the fashionable Epsom Derby and Royal Ascot. She is seen here at the Epsom Oaks event on 8 June 1962
Getty Images
The Queen was photographed with her racehorse Highclere at Epsom on 31 July 1974

The Queen only missed the Epsom Derby a handful of times.

This year, she missed the platinum jubilee event, but Buckingham Palace said the monarch watched the Derby on the TV from Windsor.

Getty Images
The Queen was always animated watching her favourite sport. She is pictured here with racing manager Lord Porchester as they watch the finish of the Epsom Derby on 8 June 1978
Getty Images
The Queen attended the Epsom Derby on 1 June 1978 with Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who is seen behind her

The Queen celebrated key events in her reign during her annual Derby Day appearances from her coronation in 1953 to the milestones of her major silver, golden and diamond jubilees and 90th birthday in 2016.

In 2016, she presented the Derby trophy to the winners.

Getty Images
The Queen watched the Derby with her mother in 1991
Getty Images
The Jockey Club said the Queen's attendance at the Derby enabled her to exercise her passion for "the Sport of Kings"
Getty Images
The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, seen here in 2009, were regular Derby Day spectators
Getty Images
An avid racehorse owner, the Queen is seen with her racing manager John Warren at the Epsom Derby on 7 June 2014
Getty Images
The Jockey Club said it was now contemplating life without the Queen's "enduring and reassuring presence"
Getty Images
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh discuss the racing in their box on 6 June 2015
Getty Images
The Queen only missed the Epsom Derby a handful of times.

What happens next after the Queen's death?

How titles and the line of succession have changed

The Queen on screen - nine shows to watch

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics