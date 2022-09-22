Charlwood: Mental health unit for young people being built
A new mental health unit for young people is being built in Charlwood.
The £10 million facility will have 12 beds for people aged from 12 to 18 with serious mental health needs.
There will be communal living and outdoor spaces and an on-site school. The site is due to open next year.
Graham Wareham, chief executive of Surrey and Borders NHS Trust, said it would support young people without them "having to travel far from families, carers and friends".
NHS England has provided about £6m in funding, with the remaining £4m coming from private company Elysium Healthcare.
It will be built and managed jointly by Elysium Healthcare and Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
'Expert knowledge'
Built on the site of April Cottage in Farmfield Drive, the facility will have 12 inpatient beds as well as communal living and outdoor spaces to encourage socialising and independence.
An on-site school will allow the young people to continue learning during their treatment, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Wareham said: "Young people need to be cared for close to home when they are at their most vulnerable with acute mental health needs.
"The opening of this new unit will help us provide care and treatment for many young people, so they get the support they need without having to travel far from their families, carers, and friends."
Joy Chamberlain, chief executive officer of Elysium Healthcare, said: "We are bringing together expert knowledge, clinical acumen, innovation and capital to deliver the best care for the young people of Surrey."