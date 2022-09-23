Hersham Green shopping centre could be turned into 200 new homes
A shopping centre could be turned into 200 news homes and developers are preparing for public feedback.
Hersham Green shopping centre hosts retail units including Waitrose, independent shops and a car park.
Developer Quadrant Repurpose said the project could include 200 new homes with parking, a large food store and a public square.
Hersham Green residents have been invited to two in-person events and an online webinar to discuss the plans.
The project is part of Elmbridge Borough Council's plan for 7,000 new homes in the area, with Hersham earmarked for 405 new properties in total.
Public drop-in events will take place at the shopping centre on 29 September and 1 October.
The online webinar will be held on 3 October.
After consultation, a planning application should be submitted to the council in early 2023, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Vibrant village'
Owners LaSalle Investment Management bought the shopping centre in 2021 on behalf of a pension fund client, and is responsible for its long-term strategy and management.
A Quadrant Repurpose spokesperson said: "Hersham is a vibrant village, with its own identity built on a great range of independent businesses.
"There is now the opportunity to redevelop the existing 1980's building into the future heart of the village with new housing, public spaces and shopping facilities for the entire community to enjoy.
"It is important for us that the development will be 'of Hersham,' as well as us bringing our experience of developing high quality places."